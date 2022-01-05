The Big House Museum brings people together for an evening of live music

The concert was held Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Sunday was all about food, music, and unity at the Big House. Maconites came together in the backyard lawn at the Allman Brothers Band Museum to see live music by local bands.

Music lovers shared their thoughts.

"I just love live music and you know with the pandemic and everything, we haven't been going anywhere, so this is our second thing in two months. It's a huge deal," said Kristina Mighty Gunnells.

"It's a good cause to be here and see what legacy the Allman Brothers brought, but also what's emerging now in Macon," said Sarah Gunderson.

"The first concert I ever attended was the Summer Jam with the Allman Brothers at Watkins Glen with my older brother Kevin and my two older sisters. I was 17-years-old and I've been an Allman Brothers fan ever since. [I've] seen them probably 30, 40, 50 times," said Bill Boyle.

"I became a fan 1970 when I heard-first time heard Allman Brothers music. And when we got married, 1983, she became also a fan.. of course," said Timo Nieminem.

"If I get the goosebumps I feel like I know that they're getting the goosebumps, so we're all feeling that beautiful, soulful... I don't know how to explain it," said Kat Bugatti.