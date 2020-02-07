The Brick, Macon Beer Company to close indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases

Both restaurants join a growing number of businesses closing as cases surge across the region

MACON, Ga. — Both locations of The Brick in Central Georgia will be closing until further notice due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Baldwin and Bibb County.

The restaurant made the announcement via a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“The Brick has been ‘doing our best since 1993,’ Today, I believe doing our best means putting our community’s public heath ahead of all other priorities,” says the post.

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spike in Macon and Milledgeville, the owner writes they cannot put customers, staff and families at risk by continuing to operate.

So, effective Friday, both locations will be closed “until things start to turn around.”

The post concludes by saying, “From The Brick family to yours, we hope everyone does what they can to keep themselves and others safe.”

The Brick is not the only Macon restaurant to announce it would be closing its doors.

Earlier Thursday, the Macon Beer Company also said they didn’t find it prudent to put their staff at risk by coming in daily.

They wrote, “We do not know when we will open back up, yet. We think it is better for us to close preemptively than have somebody with symptoms come in and put our staff and patrons at risk.”

Several restaurants across Central Georgia have closed, either indefinitely or temporarily, in recent weeks to protect customers and staff or to disinfect after a staff member has come in contact with COVID-19.