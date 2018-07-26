The Butcher Shop in Warner Robins has expanded and moved to a new location.

David Dean, who co-owns the shop with his wife, Amy Dean, says this comes after 16 years of catering their food. After so many years of catering and then adding a store (The Butcher Shop) to the mix, he says the word has gotten out.

"Our catering has really taken off," he said. Dean added that they needed to expand because they had been operating with a residential stove.

"We've been planning this for probably a year," he said about the new location. "And this became available. We expanded probably 1200 to 1300 more square feet than what we had before and the bulk of that is the commercial kitchen."

Some became familiar with The Butcher Shop after the Fromm Burger hit its shelves last year.

"My wife came up with the idea for Jake Fromm, who is the quarter back for Georgia after we beat Notre Dame and the burger has his favorite ingredients, which are swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms," he said about the Fromm Burger.

He says since the creation, The Butcher Shop has shipped the burgers to people all across the country.

One Florida couple visits the shop to grab a Fromm Burger each time they are able to come through Warner Robins.

Dean is pumped for a new season to cheer own Houston County's own, Jake Fromm, and the rest of the team and says he isn't worried about Jake's recent injury.

"He's a college kid," he said. "When he comes home, he wants to go have fun." He says he thinks the Georgia Bulldogs will have a good team this year that will be back at the national championship this season.

The Butcher Shop is now located at 1057 GA Hwy 96 Ste. 100 in Warner Robins and you can click here to visit the shop's Facebook page.

