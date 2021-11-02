The program will help waive warrant, penalty fees, and late fees from January 1, 2010 up until November 30, 2020.

BYRON, Ga. — The Byron Municipal Court is now giving people a second chance with their first traffic ticket amnesty program.

“This is a way to get your citation taken care of so it doesn’t cost you a lot in late fees and warrant fees,” said Chief Wesley H. Cannon of the Byron Police Department.

Chief Cannon said they don’t need a reason why you didn’t pay it on time.

“Either they didn’t want to pay it, or refused to pay it, or just didn’t have the money to pay it," he said, but to be clear, you still need to pay the original citation or fight it in court.

“We can’t just do away with your traffic ticket -- that’s not what this program is about,” said Chief Cannon.

It’s benefits both the court system and Byron residents.

“It’s a way for them to clear their dockets and deal with cases hanging over them, but it’s also to help those that corona hit hard.”

The program will cover unpaid tickets from ten years ago, starting from January 1, 2010 up until November 30, 2020.

Not all traffic tickets are eligible, only ones involved with the city’s court.

“We can’t waive any state fees associated with the department of motor vehicle safety,” said Chief Cannon.

The hope is to give drivers a clean slate.