'I would just like for everybody to follow the correct procedures': The City of Gordon debates Christmas credit card spending

Gordon debates thousands in dollars in unauthorized Christmas spending. Now, the mayor faces questions after the city's lawyer says their policies were violated.

Example video title will go here for this video

GORDON, Ga. — The City of Gordon debates thousands in dollars in unauthorized Christmas spending.

Now, the mayor faces questions after the city's lawyer says their policies were violated. Controversy has hit this little town of Gordon where the mayor is being accused of unauthorized spending of a credit card.

In a report to the council, city attorney James Green wrote that council member Rodney Evans, without authorization, took out a credit card last year using the city's account number. He kept one card for himself and gave a card to the mayor.

Green's report said Mayor April Smith spent several thousand dollars, much of it on Gordon's Christmas celebration.

Terry Eady is Mayor-Pro Tem. He says the budget for Christmas was $2,000.

"I would just like for everybody to follow the correct procedures on everything we do. If you don't know ask," Eady said.

The problem, according to Green, is nobody else in the city knew about this credit card or what the mayor was spending.

The Gordon city clerk blew the whistle in January when the bills started coming in. Gordon City council had a lively meeting to discuss this Monday night.

"Right now, there's $6,900 on the credit card. That's got a lot of different charges. Some of them we haven't been able to verify through receipts," Eady said.

The city attorney's report says they have three choices: First, vote to spend the $6,900 to pay off the credit card.

The second option...

"We could say the credit card actually belongs to Councilman Rodney Evans, and to the Mayor since charged all of it, they could be responsible for the charges," Eady said.

The third option is to investigate possible "criminal factors" by turning the case to an outside agency.

Green wrote: "The city has a very strict purchasing policy that was not followed here."

13WMAZ offered an opportunity to comment for anyone at city hall only Terry Eady responded.