The city of McIntyre held a dedication for Department of Corrections Sergeant Curtis Billue on Saturday.

In June 2017, Billue and fellow Department of Correction Sergeant Christopher Monica were shot and killed in Putnam County.

Prosecutors say prisoners Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe are responsible.

The deadly shooting happened during an escape attempt on a prison transport bus.

Dubose and Rowe led authorities on a manhunt across state lines before being arrested just outside of Nashville.

The city of McIntyre honored Billue with a special marker.

It reads, "In memory and honor of those who serve and protect"

Leaders in the community made remarks during the program reflecting on Billue's service.

"The honors that he has been given are in different places like Washington D.C., Texas and Missouri and we can't see those memorials. This is one we can see on a daily bases and remind us he was truly loved by the city of McIntyre," Billue's sister, Denise, said.

