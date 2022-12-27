The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas

If you have any questions, you can call the Water & Sewer Department at (478) 414-4052.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations across the city after cold temperature have impacted their water system on Tuesday.

The advisory is in place for all of the area of the city’s system north of MLK, Jr. Drive, as well as the area west of the Highway 441 Bypass, according to a press release.

This applies to any City of Milledgeville water system customer who has been without water since approximately 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The city has suffered various water main breaks as well as private line breaks. This has caused water pressure in these areas to drop to dangerously low levels.

When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in the areas of zero pressure from backflow or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens in these areas that have experienced water outages or low water pressure are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

The water department says people should should continue to boil water until they are notified by the water utility that the water system in this area has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.