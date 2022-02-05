Theatre Macon puts on musical production of The Color Purple

Theatregoers can also look forward to a Black vendors marketplace and art show two hours before each performance.

MACON, Ga. — If you could not get to downtown Macon to see the movie musical filming of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, you will soon be able to see the stage version that inspired it at Theatre Macon.

Artistic Director Richard Frazier says it was kismet the theatre was able to put on the production around the same time filming was wrapping up in Macon.

The theatre had been trying to bring The Color Purple to the Central Georgia stage for some years now but with national tours going on they were unable to secure the show.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many of those tours stopped and a unique opportunity opened.

"We had no idea the filming was happening, so it's been really exciting to be a part of history as the movie films here in Middle Georgia, as our production mounts here relatively as the same time, and many of our cast members have gone out and did extra work for the movie, so we're looking forward to seeing them in some of the movie when it actually debuts," Frazier said.

Theatregoers do not have only the musical production to look forward to during the shows two-week run.

Two hours before each show, there will also be a Black vendors marketplace, made up of at least 30 vendors who will be in the hallways of Theatre Macon across the two show weekends.

There will also be an art show featuring works by Kevin 'Scene' Lewis.

Frazier said many of the actors have appreciated being able to showcase their culture with this current production. He says they have loved to be able to be authentically themselves on stage.

He says the Black vendor marketplace as well as the art show completes the overall experience of seeing the show.

"We've been talking since day one as it's not a show, it's an event, an experience. You can come and see the show, you take so much more out of it, but also you can come and support local artists just like Alice Walker once was and really help them to build their businesses right here in the community," Frazier said.

You can catch Theatre Macon's production of The Color Purple from May 13-22. For more information and to buy tickets, go to their website.