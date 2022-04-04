'The Color Purple' musical filming transports downtown Macon back to the 1920s

When you head to downtown Macon, you may notice things may look a little different.

MACON, Ga. — When you head to downtown Macon this week, you may notice things may look a little different. Production crews have transformed some areas of Third Street to look like the 1920s.

It's all for the new musical version of the 1985 film, "The Color Purple."

Two people who have lived in Macon their entire lives say they're excited to watch how this film will benefit the community.

Terrence Gordon has some experience in the movie business himself, and may even audition to be an extra.

"Come down here -- you want to make those films happen? We definitely will welcome you people with open arms," said Gordon.

The original movie was released in 1985 and featured stars like Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg.

The new film starts Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Grammy award-winning singer Fantasia.

"Well, as far as it goes, I mean, we all want to leave our footprint to make sure people knew that we were here. Since a kid, I always wanted to be in the encyclopedia," said Gordon.

To create the set, crews transformed Third Street to look like the 1920s. Gordon says it's good to walk through the city and feel what people felt back in the day.

"When history was being written, I guess -- there's a few places around the corner with still 'colored' bathrooms and things like that, things from the civil rights movement," Gordon said.

Muse Dixon grew up in the arts. She says there's a lot of kids that may want to be in the film industry one day.

"I want to be able to come here so the youth can see this is right in their backyard and inspire them, because there are a lot of kids that maybe want to be in the industry, and they aren't because they don't think it's attainable," Dixon said.

Dixon says she enjoys seeing her city on TV, and says she may audition as an extra, too.

"A lot of my family is from New York so I sat with them, and every time they see New York on TV, they get all crazy and excited. Now I know what that feels like when I see my city on TV," Dixon said.