PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced the free concert lineup for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate the fair’s 31st year.

Thursday, October 8 – Gary Puckett & Union Gap

Friday, October 9 – Riverstreet

Saturday, October 10 – Hotel California

Monday, October 12 – Lee Greenwood

Tuesday, October 13 – Sawyer Brown

Wednesday, October 14 – The Commodores

Thursday, October 15 – 98 Degrees

Friday, October 16 – Clay Walker

Saturday, October 17 – The Grapevine

Just like in 2019, all the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are FREE.

2019’s lineup included names like Diamond Rio, George Clinton and Confederate Railroad.

Which one are you looking forward to most? Let us know on Facebook!

RELATED HEADLINES

2019 Georgia National Fair sets new attendance record

Georgia National Fair: The sweet history behind Granny's Apples

Check out this aerial view of the 2019 Georgia National Fair