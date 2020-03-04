PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced the free concert lineup for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate the fair’s 31st year.
- Thursday, October 8 – Gary Puckett & Union Gap
- Friday, October 9 – Riverstreet
- Saturday, October 10 – Hotel California
- Monday, October 12 – Lee Greenwood
- Tuesday, October 13 – Sawyer Brown
- Wednesday, October 14 – The Commodores
- Thursday, October 15 – 98 Degrees
- Friday, October 16 – Clay Walker
- Saturday, October 17 – The Grapevine
Just like in 2019, all the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are FREE.
2019’s lineup included names like Diamond Rio, George Clinton and Confederate Railroad.
