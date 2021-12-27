The cost of rent is skyrocketing in Georgia, putting a squeeze on tenants

A survey found the average monthly cost of a 1-bedroom apartment in Georgia went up more than 20% this year.

GRAY, Georgia — If you're looking to rent an apartment or house, then you probably noticed the costs are rising fast!

According to a recent study by LendingTree service QuoteWizard, Georgia ranked sixth in the nation for rent increases during 2021 with the cost of a one-bedroom apartment up more than 20%.

Sara Hooks says she, her husband, and their two-year-old daughter had to move back in with her family due to their rent increasing. They originally lived in an apartment complex in Warner Robins.

"At some point, while we were still there, they were talking about rent increases, and then we got a notice from the property manager saying rent will be going up. That would have put a hole in our wallet trying to pay rent there," said Hooks.

The Hooks had to look for new housing and found a place at Crawford County Estates in Lizella for $855. The rent jumped another $25 after less than a year.

"We were fine with how much the rent was because we had two roommates helping. As soon as they moved out...it's like we can't do this," said Hooks.



She's a stay-at-home mom and says it's been a struggle.

"It was just my husband with an income and he's only making $10 an hour, so his checks are only $300 and something a week, and it's like we can't afford this," said Hooks.

J.J. Arias, an economics professor at Georgia College, sees two main reasons for the rent increases.

"There's just not a lot of housing out there, so that's causing housing prices to go up. Housing is more expensive, so there is going to be more people looking toward renting. That, of course, is going to increase the demand for rental property and raise the price," said Arias.