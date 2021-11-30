The Douglass Theater celebrates its 100th birthday with Christmas concert

MACON, Ga. — Macon's historic Douglass Theater is celebrating its 100th birthday!
The Douglass hosted icons like Little Richard, Otis Redding and James Brown in their early days.
Throughout this month, they are hosting events like free holiday movies, music and food.
Theater Director Gina Ward says she hopes to bring more attention to the theater and it's founder, Charles Henry Douglass.
"We hope that the community will continue to support this historic venue and hopefully we can keep it around for years to come. this is one of the few remaining theatres that was owned and operated by an African American. And we just want to keep Mr. Douglass dream alive," she said.
On Friday, the Douglass will host a night of music called a Motown Friends Christmas.
Admission is five non-perishable food items which will be donated to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.
RELATED ARTICLES: