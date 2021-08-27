'The experience speaks for itself': Grant's Lounge kicks off 50-year celebration

An iconic Macon music venue celebrates a big anniversary this weekend.

MACON, Ga. — Grant's Lounge has been called "the original home of Southern Rock," and has been a maker in the music scene for five decades now.

With acts like the Allman Brothers, Tom Petty, and Eric Clapton taking the stage, that history is exactly what they're celebrating.

"This place certainly is a sign of the times because there's just so much love and so much togetherness. Once you come, the experience speaks for itself," says host and Grant's Lounge regular Johnny Hollingshed Jr.

Festivities started on Thursday downtown with live music and people enjoying the warm weather outside.

The venue invited acts like Big Mike, Bo Ponder, and Robert Lee Coleman for their first night of celebrations.

It's been exactly what you would want to experience with great music, both locally and nationwide acts, and an awesome mix of people. Just the customers alone are worth it," says John Mollica.

They also have shows lined up through the weekend.

Regular customers say after a year of distancing and canceled shows, they're just happy to be able to celebrate five decades in person.

"I grew up with these people. Actually, a lot of people I've grown up watching, as well as people like other guys watching, like Robert Coleman, Big Mike, these are our idols," says musician Kenneth Robinson.