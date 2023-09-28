Pioneering judge retires from Bibb County Juvenile Court

Judge Quintress J. Gilbert celebrated her retirement after serving 24 years in juvenile court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Judge Quintress Gilbert started her impact at the Bibb County Juvenile Court in 1997.

Over two decades later, Erica Woodford the Superior Court Clerk of Bibb County said she made a difference through her position as judge.

"She’s just had a great impact on our youth, on this community just because of her caring heart, her fairness, and her very keen legal mind," Woodford said.

Gilbert said she is used to being a pioneer in the Bibb County area.

"I was part of the integration effort at Miller High School,” she said.

Later on, she said she received recognition for being a trailblazer.

"I did get a pioneer award from Mayor Ellis at the time that he was mayor here in Macon," Gilbert said.

The judge spent a lot of time with the county's youth. She said violence is a problem, but thinks circumstances can make it worse. Situations like the pandemic.

"The coronavirus was the perpetrator of some of the violence we see today," Gilbert declared.

She thinks the pandemic lockdowns were detrimental to many young people's coping and social skills.

"From watching the violent movies on TV and a lot of them were violent. A lot of them showed kids you know you can get this if you do this or if you belong to this gang," Gilbert said.

Gilbert believes one of the best ways for parents to not end up in court is to love their children fiercely. She also provided advice for children.

"Abide by their parent teachings and practice self-discipline don’t be a follower be a leader," Gilbert said.

For her years of service, a special recognition was presented by Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas on behalf of Mayor Lester Miller.