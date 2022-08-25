'The first of what's to come': Historic Macon's Fading Five program revitalizes community

"We can never forget the people, the community, and why we do it. We build buildings for people to use them not just to have beautiful structures," says Stroud

MACON, Ga. — A new story is being written in history as the Historic Macon Foundation adds the home of Macon's first African American Doctor E.E. Green to their Fading Five list.

The foundation announced on Thursday that the Green home on Madison Street is joining other historic buildings on the Fading Five, like the Roxy Theatre, the Willingham-McBrearty House, and the First National Bank and Trust Co.

This is the eighth year of the program where the foundation hopes to bring attention to buildings that could be lost due to neglect.

While many of the buildings on the list may look like blight, Garlington says the city's buildings give the area a competitive edge. He adds that saving them will drive economic development and reminds people about stories like Green's.

"It's about a man who grew up as a slave and then eventually became a doctor, a professor, a pharmacist, all in Macon while in that house, and it's a reminder to the community that it's not always about architectural marvels or incredible buildings, but its about the stories of the people in these places and these buildings," says Garlington.

Historic Macon says its Fading Five program doesn't just save historic buildings, but helps revitalize city neighborhoods.

"We want to help to improve neighborhoods with people that are there but not in a way that pushes residents out," Garlington adds.

The Roxy Theatre returned to the list this year after joining in 2021.

"Otis Redding, James Brown, Little Richard -- they all got their start there," says Piedmont Construction project manager Weston Stroud

Stroud is a Macon native and is working alongside Historic Macon to revitalize Greenwood Bottom where the Roxy Theatre lives.

"Once I learned about the history of the Roxy, I wanted to do something to help preserve the area, the community, and to have a broader conversation about Black history, and especially the history of downtown Macon," Stroud says.

"That designation of the Fading Five for the Roxy, was not just about the building, but its about giving people, especially a community that has historically been outside of the conversation, in the margins -- it's now giving light to them," he adds.

Brandon Harris one of these people. He is the owner of Greenwood Bottom Shopping Plaza, and he works at Harrell & Sons Barbershop. It is a staple in the Green Bottom community, serving the community for over 55 years.

Harris says it's important for the community to have a hand in writing its own story.

If you don't tell your story, it'll be misconstrued and it won't be told the right way," he says.

Through the Fading Five revitalization, he sees Greenwood Bottom reaching the top.

"I think it's just the first of what's to come. In the next couple years, Greenwood Bottom's going to be really big here in Macon," Harris adds.

For Stroud and Historic Macon, the bottom line is the stories of people. They hope that people despite their outward appearance, their history will shine through.

"We can never forget the people, the community, and why we do it. We build buildings for people to use them, not just to have beautiful structures," Stroud adds

The Roxy is currently going through the process of becoming nominated in the National Register. Garlington says this will allow it to have access to important tax credits and raise awareness of the building.