The GBI asks for public's assistance in finding missing East Dublin Man

His car, a 2010 Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck, was left at a home on Ralph Keen Road in East Dublin.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI is asking for the public's help finding a missing East Dublin man, according to a tweet.

58-year-old James Douglas "Doug" Wilkinson is from East Dublin. His family reported him missing on June 12. 

He was last seen in East Dublin on June 1. His car, a 2010 Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck, was left at a home on Ralph Keen Road in East Dublin. 

The truck's tag is TGV9449. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (478) 374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883. Anonymous tips can also be made via the GBI website: https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.

