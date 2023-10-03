The GBI asks for public's assistance in finding missing East Dublin Man

His car, a 2010 Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck, was left at a home on Ralph Keen Road in East Dublin.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI is asking for the public's help finding a missing East Dublin man, according to a tweet.

58-year-old James Douglas "Doug" Wilkinson is from East Dublin. His family reported him missing on June 12.

He was last seen in East Dublin on June 1. His car, a 2010 Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck, was left at a home on Ralph Keen Road in East Dublin.

The truck's tag is TGV9449.