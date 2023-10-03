The GBI asks for public's assistance in finding missing East Dublin Man

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI is asking for the public's help finding a missing East Dublin man, according to a tweet.
58-year-old James Douglas "Doug" Wilkinson is from East Dublin. His family reported him missing on June 12.
He was last seen in East Dublin on June 1. His car, a 2010 Silver Nissan Titan pickup truck, was left at a home on Ralph Keen Road in East Dublin.
The truck's tag is TGV9449.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (478) 374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883. Anonymous tips can also be made via the GBI website: https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.