New daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high according to the Department of Public Health.

MACON, Ga. — According to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health as of July 12th, the state continues to see a sharp rise in new cases each day, averaging close to 3.5 times as many as the peak average in April.

The orange section represents what the state calls preliminary data. Those cases are still being counted and the tallies in this two-week window will likely increase.

The last confirmed data before the orange preliminary zone shows the state was averaging just shy of 2,600 new cases a day on June 28th, compared to around 760 two months prior.

Just last week, a number of central Georgia's largest hospitals reported a surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and that appears to echo what is being reported statewide.

According to DPH, the state is averaging around 212 new hospitalizations a day compared to close to 180 at the highest point in April.

COVID-19-related deaths, however, appear to be on the decline.

DPH says there is a lag time between the when the deaths happen and when the state gets reports from coroners, hospitals and through review of death certificates. This means the preliminary data that falls withing the 14-day window will likely change in the coming days. However, between mid-April and the last confirmed data on June 29th, the average deaths per day dropped from 43 to 18.

