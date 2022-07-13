Georgia Women organization repurposes postcards to protest anti-abortion ruling

The organization Georgia Women gave an open invitation to meet and write their opinions on the Roe v. Wade repeal on postcards to send to government officials.

MACON, Ga. — Women in Central Georgia shared their thoughts on the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade Wednesday.

Macon organization Georgia Women met at Ocmulgee Brewpub and used postcards to convey their messages.

Georgia Women is a grassroots social welfare organization whose purpose is to raise a common voice about issues important to women and to the country.

Women wrote letters on the postcards to share their opinions on the case and other issues.

Lynn Snyder, Co-President of Georgia Women, says she hopes their words reach state lawmakers' desks.

"We believe that a woman has bodily autonomy, and if you don't have bodily autonomy, then you are not free," said Snyder. "We're here to express our voices on the decision."