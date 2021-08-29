Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia

Looking for a fun way to have a blast, but without the pain that comes with paintball? Jeremy Yuill is the owner of Middle Georgia Gellyball, a new business that allows you to get your energy out by competing against your friends in an outdoor arena.
A Macon man is finding a way to continue to combat gun violence in the city. Earnest Butts Jr. Promotions will be hosting a "Gloves not Guns" event in south Macon. The goal of the event is to get the youth to put on gloves and participate in an amateur boxing belt event.
3. 'A small difference in helping our troops and refugees:' Macon mom collects items for Afghanistan
A Macon woman is helping families overseas with assistance from family, friends and others.
Bailey Babb and her best friend, a little Pomeranian named Zayleigh, love adventure. They started out easy with their daredevil -- a ride on a motor bike -- and that was fun. How about wakeboarding? Well, the five-pound pet yearned for more action, so they put her on a surfboard and she loved it.
Friday, there was loud applause in a room full of servicemen and women welcoming Air Force veteran Robert Phillips.
Water you waiting for? There's a new way to help you beat the heat at Harrisburg Park in Milledgeville. A new splash pad opened over Independence Day weekend, but the finishing touches were installed this Tuesday.