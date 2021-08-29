Here's the 'Good News' across Central Georgia

A look back on the week the was!

Looking for a fun way to have a blast, but without the pain that comes with paintball? Jeremy Yuill is the owner of Middle Georgia Gellyball, a new business that allows you to get your energy out by competing against your friends in an outdoor arena.

A Macon man is finding a way to continue to combat gun violence in the city. Earnest Butts Jr. Promotions will be hosting a "Gloves not Guns" event in south Macon. The goal of the event is to get the youth to put on gloves and participate in an amateur boxing belt event.

A Macon woman is helping families overseas with assistance from family, friends and others.

Bailey Babb and her best friend, a little Pomeranian named Zayleigh, love adventure. They started out easy with their daredevil -- a ride on a motor bike -- and that was fun. How about wakeboarding? Well, the five-pound pet yearned for more action, so they put her on a surfboard and she loved it.

Friday, there was loud applause in a room full of servicemen and women welcoming Air Force veteran Robert Phillips.