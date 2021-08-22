Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: Aug 16-22

A look back on the week that was!

You will soon be able to have a taste of NY without hopping on a plane to the Big Apple! Couple Lauren Bone and Patrick Rademaker are bringing NY-style bagels to Central Georgia in their downtown shop -- Macon Bagels.

Warner Robins is encouraging people in the community take part in Dumpster Day this Saturday.

They call it Dublin’s connectivity walking trail, linking hotels and the Oconee Fall Line Technical College campus.

There's a fury of excitement at Mercer University as the school welcomes back hundreds of students and their parents for the first of two move-in days.

You've heard the saying 'lend a helping hand,' but one Macon prosthetic's office is adding a paw to the mix. Resident of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Chris Scrivner, and his dog Goose met when the pup was between 10-11 weeks old.