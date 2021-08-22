x
Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: Aug 16-22

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon Bagels brings a taste of the Big Apple to downtown Macon

You will soon be able to have a taste of NY without hopping on a plane to the Big Apple! Couple Lauren Bone and Patrick Rademaker are bringing NY-style bagels to Central Georgia in their downtown shop -- Macon Bagels.

2. Warner Robins 'Dumpster Day' event aims to show love to the community

Warner Robins is encouraging people in the community take part in Dumpster Day this Saturday.

3. 'Something really good for our town': Dublin walking trail connects hotels to college campus

They call it Dublin’s connectivity walking trail, linking hotels and the Oconee Fall Line Technical College campus.

4. Mercer University freshmen welcomed to campus on move-in day

There's a fury of excitement at Mercer University as the school welcomes back hundreds of students and their parents for the first of two move-in days.

5. 'A huge blessing': Macon pup's prosthetic paw raises patients' spirits at orthotic center

You've heard the saying 'lend a helping hand,' but one Macon prosthetic's office is adding a paw to the mix. Resident of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Chris Scrivner, and his dog Goose met when the pup was between 10-11 weeks old.

6. Plains, Georgia honors former First Lady Rosalynn Carter with street name, butterfly trail

On Friday, the town of Plains, Georgia took a moment to honor the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.