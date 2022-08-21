Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)

A look back on the week that was!

At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that a new cookie will be joining its 2023 lineup. The Raspberry Rally cookie will be available for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.

Macon native and retired Sergeant First Class David Ware is one of the athletes competing in the Paralympic sports, and the retired veteran has six reasons to win and move on.

First-grader Coen Cline didn't like to see his classmates without snacks. He said it made him "feel sad that didn't have snack money," but after a few TikToks and a Facebook post, the North Dodge Elementary boy would be able to give back.

Peach County Sheriffs Office, the fire department, and Fort Valley Police held a cookout for the community. Sheriff Terry Deese says they did this to let the kids know the officers care about them and want to help them.