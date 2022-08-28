Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

A look back on the week that was!

18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.

One program is using food to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Georgia who may not know when or where their next meal is coming from. The Backpack Buddies Ministry started 11 years ago. They knew how important it is that kids are fed and recognized the need for it in their own community.

Students at Mercer University honored local Korean War veterans with 3D plaques Thursday. One of those students, Samuel Johnson, helped present the plaques during a ceremony hosted by the university. "It is important to support the veterans in our community," Johnson says.

The purpose is to reduce violence through town hall events, teaching public education, and even gang resistance classes for youth. "In order to change something in the violence perimeter, we have to change the way of thinking. When something happens to you, just walk away from it," Dennard said.

Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The key club at his school held a Red Cross blood drive for him on Friday.