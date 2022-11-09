Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

A look back on the week that was!

A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The Bears sweet swinging Swede capped it off by winning the individual championship at the IGF World Amateur last week in Paris. Not a bad way to head back to class. “Now I know I can beat the best guys,” Jonsson said. “It's good guys out there, and now I can trust myself and hopefully play better.”

The Dublin VA has an adaptive sports program, and every year they compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. This year, the team won medals in several competitions. For Keith Thompson, competing in wheelchair games has changed his outlook on life. "It makes me feel good it makes me feel proud I feel proud. It gives me a feeling of purpose," Thompson said.

Thursday morning, Navicent workers and other supporters gathered outside the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital to show off their new haircuts. Families, patients, and teammates at Atrium Health Navicent came together to recognize children with cancer.

Friday morning, a Robins Air Force Master Sergeant received a Bronze Star for his bravery during a terrorist attack two years ago. Master Sergeant Mathue Snow of the 78th Security Forces Squadron earned the Bronze Star for his actions during a terrorist attack at Manda Bay, Kenya, in 2020.

The drive was hosted by the Georgia National Fairgrounds Youth Livestock Ambassadors, a team of 10 high schoolers from across the state who showcase livestock and promote the importance of agribusiness.