Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia

A look back on the week that was!

This summer, high-schoolers and college students from Central Georgia had the chance to gain some engineering skills. They worked at Project Synergy -- the new software facility that's part of the 402nd Software Engineering Group with Robins Air Force Base.

Jones County schools start back up Wednesday, and for three women in one family, that means it's time to hit the road.

On Wednesday, NewTown Macon leaders announced the launch of a new program aiming to bring more diverse businesses to the downtown area.

Here's an update to a story we first shared with you in May -- House of Promise 1 is now complete. This project was a joint effort among Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.. Rebuilding Together for renovations and the city. Their goal is to help families struggling to find a home of their own. On Friday 27-year-old Brandi Hurst and her two kids will move into the house.

The Central Georgia Empowerment Fund has named August "Black Philanthropy Month," a month dedicated to supporting the Black community. This year's theme is "The SOUL of Giving."