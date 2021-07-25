Here's the Good News in Central Georgia: July 19-25

A look back on the week that was

With the pandemic last year, school officials this year are trying to make sure that kids get back on track.

Two new Laurens County Schools should open in fall of 2022. Associate Superintendent Tim Passmore says these two schools are something the community can be proud of, and see where their ESPLOST money is going towards.

The state is honoring Georgia schools that do a good job of helping students from low-income families, boosting their performance.

They call them "Reward Schools," and more than a dozen Central Georgia schools are on that list, but Houston County leads the way.

Seniors at a Warner Robins senior center welcomed a special, four-legged guest Friday.

Summer's Landing hosted Lily -- a therapy horse.

In less than 2 weeks, Bibb County students will be going back to school.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia held a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday to get students ready for the upcoming year.