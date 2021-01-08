Here is the 'Good News' July 26-August 1

MACON, Ga. — 1. Growing the sport: Disc golf course opening in Warner Robins
A new disc golf course is coming to Warner Robins, and the grand opening will include a tournament! Will Perez with the Houston County Disc Golf Club is the tournament director and course designer of the new Central Pines course.
A public forum for a new plaza in Dublin had people talking on Tuesday night, changing the course of the conversation for council members. Months after putting together an idea to re-envision downtown Dublin, people got to see a blueprint of the proposed Unity Park.
A scaled-down version of Macon's Bragg Jam Festival will feature a free concert Saturday night. In 2019, we saw a full Bragg Jam event with lots of artists in town and in 2020 the pandemic gutted plans for a full festival. Now in 2021, there will be an free event Saturday on Coleman Hill in lieu of the regular concert crawl.
A new after-school program for kids in Crawford County is expanding to accommodate more families. Crawford Comfort Zone is a youth center off SR-22 in Knoxville. Ciara Smith is the owner, and she says the zone is for any school-age kid.
Fort Valley State University joins the list of HBCUs that have wiped student balances clean after spending $250,000 on the accounts of 200 students.
One restaurant has some almost 50 years under its belt and it's thanks to kids and grandkids who want to keep the dream alive. A guy by the name of Herb Johnson began his entrepreneur run in 1971. Herb's Fish Place is still going strong by serving fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, scallops, and even frog legs.