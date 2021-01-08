Here is the 'Good News' July 26-August 1

Here is a look back on the week that was!

A new disc golf course is coming to Warner Robins, and the grand opening will include a tournament! Will Perez with the Houston County Disc Golf Club is the tournament director and course designer of the new Central Pines course.

A public forum for a new plaza in Dublin had people talking on Tuesday night, changing the course of the conversation for council members. Months after putting together an idea to re-envision downtown Dublin, people got to see a blueprint of the proposed Unity Park.

A scaled-down version of Macon's Bragg Jam Festival will feature a free concert Saturday night. In 2019, we saw a full Bragg Jam event with lots of artists in town and in 2020 the pandemic gutted plans for a full festival. Now in 2021, there will be an free event Saturday on Coleman Hill in lieu of the regular concert crawl.

A new after-school program for kids in Crawford County is expanding to accommodate more families. Crawford Comfort Zone is a youth center off SR-22 in Knoxville. Ciara Smith is the owner, and she says the zone is for any school-age kid.

Fort Valley State University joins the list of HBCUs that have wiped student balances clean after spending $250,000 on the accounts of 200 students.