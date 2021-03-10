Here's the 'Good News' September 27- October 3

A look back on the week that was!

Macon-native Jason Aldean announced his 10th studio album Monday morning, and country music fans in the midstate will be pleased to see it’s named after the city.

Women in Houston County will soon be rolling up their sleeves and getting to work for Women Build Month with Habitat for Humanity, including a woman who received one last year.

Dublin Schools says more than 90% of its students live in some form of poverty, and that means they may not have access to basic services like dental screenings. Sonya May Calvin says she's happy the district is providing help.

A Mercer University professor is working to develop a new tool in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Sahar Hasim partnered with a research team last year to develop a test that detects COVID-19 in the early stages and provides instant results.

On two Saturdays this month, you can follow some paranormal ghost hunters as they chase down spirits in Eatonton.