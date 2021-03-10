x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's the 'Good News' September 27- October 3

A look back on the week that was!

MACON, Ga. — 1. Jason Aldean pays tribute to his hometown with new album 'Macon, Georgia'

Macon-native Jason Aldean announced his 10th studio album Monday morning, and country music fans in the midstate will be pleased to see it’s named after the city.

2. Houston County women to help create affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity

Women in Houston County will soon be rolling up their sleeves and getting to work for Women Build Month with Habitat for Humanity, including a woman who received one last year.

3. 'This service is greatly needed': Dublin dentist provides screenings for students

Dublin Schools says more than 90% of its students live in some form of poverty, and that means they may not have access to basic services like dental screenings. Sonya May Calvin says she's happy the district is providing help.

4. Mercer University professor helps create COVID-19 early detection device

A Mercer University professor is working to develop a new tool in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Sahar Hasim partnered with a research team last year to develop a test that detects COVID-19 in the early stages and provides instant results.

5. Central Georgia ghost hunters search for lost souls in Eatonton

On two Saturdays this month, you can follow some paranormal ghost hunters as they chase down spirits in Eatonton.

6. 'Make sure that the folks that are here feel seen and supported': A PFLAG chapter is coming to Milledgeville

Four Milledgeville residents are hoping to offer resources for the LGBTQ+ community and those who care for them most. Rev. Susan Balfour, Melissa Gerrior, Melissa Smith, and Lois Callenden are all working to bring a PFLAG chapter to Milledgeville.  