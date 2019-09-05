The Beverly Knight Olson Children's hospital in downtown Macon sees thousands of children a year.

Some of them come into the world with serious health problems, which leads to them spending days or weeks in the neonatal ICU before they can go home with their parents.

73-year old Linda Jackson spends a lot of time around babies.

"She's a good snuggler," she said while rocking a newborn.

Jackson gives unconditional love.

"I take a baby and I look down in that little face and I see a complete little person," she said with tears in her eyes. "To me the greatest thing is to invest in people and to give love and compassion where love and compassion is needed and they need it."

Volunteers like Jackson commit to sitting, comforting and sometimes singing to NICU babies throughout the year.

"I'm a part of her life, I won't be around to see it I'm sure but I'm a part of her life. I'm one of those little stones in her foundation and that's enough for me," Jackson said.

Anna Deutch is far from a grandmother like Jackson; she's a Mercer University student that wants to become a physician's assistant.

"I'll graduate in May with a degree in neuroscience," she projected.

And yes, she brags about her side job with her friends.

"They're like, 'Seriously how do I get that gig' and I'm like seriously it's not hard they need more people, there are so many babies that need to be held," Deutch said.

More volunteer baby rockers are needed. Right now, they've got 14 people, but they'd like 20 to help with the hundreds of babies that pass through the fourth floor every year.

"A lot of times their parents can't be here because they do have to carry on with their jobs and they can't come here and hold babies all day long," she said.

Baby Payton and Baby Keyton may never know the angels that stepped in with a loving touch and that's okay, because even in their tiny fragile state, they're giving something back too.

"I kind of view it as I'm being selfish. I know that sounds crazy, but I benefit so much from coming here that it feels like they're gifting me something. I'm blessed to be here," Deutch said.

"In this stage of my life, this is what I can do and I plan on doing it as long as they'll let me," Jackson said.

The volunteers do a bit more than just rock babies; they also make name tags for the isolates, fold laundry and organize donations.

If you would like to become a volunteer baby rocker or learn more, click here or call (478) 633-1353.