One of the movies is about Chuck Leavell and his commitment to forests

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Film Festival will get going this year but you may have to opt for popcorn on the couch.

This is the festival's 15th year, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can stream the 2020 submissions through your phone or television using an app.

There are two theatrical screenings, including a film about Chuck Leavell. You can also check out two free outdoor screenings that will feature "E.T." this Saturday night and the movie "Scream" on August 29th.

Because of COVID-19, Macon Film Festival president Steven Fulbright says they will have all kinds of safety standards for the in-person events.

"So for instance, at the Grand Opera House, we can't have 1,200 people -- we can only have 300 max," he calculated. "At the outdoor screenings, we will be requiring masks if you're walking around. Once you've reached your pod, you can take your mask off, and those pods are distanced 10 feet apart."