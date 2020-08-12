MACON, Ga. — The Christmas tree is lit at the Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital.
The annual tree lighting ceremony took place Monday night with 7-year-old twins Jonas and Josiah Seabrooks turning on the lights. The two were former patients at the Children's Hospital.
Their mother Kimberly Seabrooks says 2020 has been a challenge, but they're happy to be healthy and hoping their story can bring encouragement to other families at the Children's Hospital.
"They will grow up and they will be able to grow up and go out and do normal things that children do at their age, so it's just special to have that opportunity to show the end result."