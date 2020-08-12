The annual tree lighting ceremony took place Monday with 7-year-old twins Jonas and Josiah Seabrooks turning on the lights.

MACON, Ga. — The Christmas tree is lit at the Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital.

The annual tree lighting ceremony took place Monday night with 7-year-old twins Jonas and Josiah Seabrooks turning on the lights. The two were former patients at the Children's Hospital.

Their mother Kimberly Seabrooks says 2020 has been a challenge, but they're happy to be healthy and hoping their story can bring encouragement to other families at the Children's Hospital.