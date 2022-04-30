The Methodist Home for Children & Youth celebrates 150 years of helping the community

And, of course, there was birthday cake!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A milestone was hit on Saturday as The Methodist Home for Children & Youth here in Macon celebrates its 150th birthday.

For the special occasion, members of the home provided food, tours of the campus, and live music.

And, of course, there was birthday cake.

CEO Alison Evans puts into perspective exactly how long the home has been open.

"150 years! That means that we're older than Oreo, than Delta Airlines, than Cocoa Cola. We've been here and a part of this community for so long, so it means that we've been changing the lives of children for 15 decades and that's something to celebrate," she said.

Evans went on to say that during the event she met the kids and even the grandkids of people that used to live in the home.

The celebration lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at 304 Pierce Ave.