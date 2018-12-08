After 19 years, the Eagle's Nest Children's Center at the Methodist Home is finally getting a makeover.

The new facility has bigger classrooms, digital technology for better service and a new playground.

It's a major upgrade from the current center's modular home building.

Director Caroline Wood says a lack of funds kept the project from happening for so long.

"2008 when the great recession hit, a lot of finances just kind of got tough, so Eagle's Nest just kind of continued as is," Wood said.

Now, the current Eagle's Nest capacity is about 35 kids, and the new facility will double that allowing more kids to enroll this year.

The $1.1 million project was federally funded along with contributions from the Peyton Anderson Foundation and donations from the community.

"We're excited to say that we have 90 percent of the building funded and that means that we don't have to raise the rates or pass that on to the parents or children that we serve," president Alison Evans said.

The Eagle's Nest serves kids from six weeks to 4-years-old, but provides curriculum classes starting at age one.

With the new facility, they'll offer a Pre-K program, which they say Bibb County needs more of.

"We are trying to help meet that need by adding a Pre-K classroom to our center in order to serve more Pre-K children in Bibb County," Wood said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is in two days, but the center won't officially open until after Labor Day.

