It's a bird...it's a plane...it's the Middle Georgia Comic Con Convention!

Over 40 vendors and artists were in attendance offering rare comics, custom art pieces and more.

MACON, Ga. — Characters, creatures, and cosplay took over the Anderson Conference Center in Macon on Saturday as the Middle Georgia Comic Convention returned for an awesome day of family fun.

The event featured several special guests from voice actors from Sailor Moon and Pokémon to WWE Hall of Famers.

This is our...technically our sixth Middle Georgia Comic Convention. I love seeing these folks come out, all these fabulous vendors, artists, and fans of everything comic books and geeky coming out of Middle Georgia," said Convention Organizer Monique Huffman.