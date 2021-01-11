The Muse Theater in Perry reopens after renovations

Courtney Bryant says that the theater has much of its original design, like the ticket booth and concession stand being in the same place as they were in 1950.

PERRY, Ga. — A historic theater in downtown Perry is getting a second chance to shine. The Muse Theater has reopened its doors and is ready for the community to come inside.

The theater originally opened in 1950. It sat empty until 2004, when it became a storage space. Then, in 2013 it became an antique mall.

In March 2021, it was purchased by Chad Bryant and Marty McLeod who have breathed new life into the historic theater. The full renovation took around six months to complete.

“It’s definitely a labor of love, it was a lot of work, sweat and tears, but in the end I think it turned out beautiful, it turned out great. The entire city of Perry has really had a lot of positive feedback, which we’re super excited about,” said events coordinator Courtney Bryant.

Bryant says that the theater has much of its original design, such as the ticket booth and concessions stand being in the same place as they were in 1950.

The new renovations in the 7,000-square-foot theater include a large main ballroom with a stage and crystal chandeliers overhead, an upstairs mezzanine, and an outdoor garden.

“We hope to have any event, anything that anyone could possibly think of here... so weddings, theater performances, mostly the arts, Valentine’s Day dinners, concerts,” said Bryant.

Last week, the Muse opened its doors for a Murder at The Muse murder mystery dinner that sold 900 tickets in six weeks, according to Bryant.

“It's hard to put into words whenever we were in the venue and it was full of life and there was 150 people in here. It was really, really exciting. It was thrilling. All that hard work comes to fruition and the owners were excited, I was excited, Tyler, Lindsey, everyone who had a part in it. Everyone was super excited,” she said.

The Murder at the Muse event has sold out all of its shows, but you can get a chance to see the inside of The Muse at their next show; a Christmas cabaret called A Merry Vintage Christmas from Dec. 16-19.

You can check out The Muse Theater on its Facebook Page and buy tickets to the next show.