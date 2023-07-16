'Something that you hope will last forever': The Muse Theatre expanding in downtown Perry

The Muse Theatre plans to expand along Ball Street and Commerce Street and bring 5 walk-up restaurants, a rooftop bar, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Two years ago, the historic Muse Theatre in Perry reopened their doors to the public. Developers say they've been thriving as an event venue. Now, they are looking to grow their impact and take entertainment to a whole new level.

Folks who visit downtown Perry say it could add to it's charm and character.

"I like coming to Perry. Even if they got some of this in Macon. I'd still come down here. It's a great place," Janet Williams said.

"We enjoy coming to brunch. We like coming to Perfect Pair, we like sitting at the patio at 'Orleans, walking around," Jennifer Bace said.

Bace says she visits the area four to six times a month because of all it has to offer.

"Sometimes they have concerts, we'll come and watch those," she said.

Lynn Villyard and Janet Williams visited from Macon. They say the retail options makes their drive well worth it.

"Many things that are a part of everyday life are right here it's just lovely," Villyard said.

"It's an ideal town," Williams said.

Now, the developers of the Muse Theatre plan to expand along Ball Street and Commerce Street, and bring the town more entertainment options.

"We're calling it a food truck concept, just because its smaller. Just kitchens only," Operation Manager Courtney Bryant said.

She says the addition will bring five restaurants, a rooftop bar, a large outdoor LED screen, a rooftop tot-lot, and a ground level and rooftop stage.

"This will really, I feel, bring even more people to downtown and patronize the businesses that are already here," Bryant said.

They plan to provide diversity amongst the restaurant, each will offer different styles of food.

"This is really a partnership, with us being the host, and them providing the food. We just want to make sure that everyone is successful," Chad Bryant said.

Chad Bryant is a part owner of the theatre. He says the expansion will have similar aesthetics to the original building.

"We kind of felt this soft entrance kind of gateway to the Muse didn't overpower it and helped to kind of preserve the uniqueness of the original facility," Chad Bryant said.

He hopes it will become just as historic as the existing building.

"You really hope you're making a difference, not just for our generation but for generations to come. It just feels different and special and you hope that it's something that will be here forever," he said.

Folks like Bace are getting excited.

"I think it's amazing for our community to have that, so a lot of friendship is going to be happening there," she said.

Bryant says once they get final approvals in August, they will submit a construction plan. When construction begins it will take eight to nine months.