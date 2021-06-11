The Museum of Aviation Foundation builds new playground in Warner Robins

The museum has been raising money for this new playground since November 2019

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Kids in Warner Robins now have a new place to play.

On Saturday, the Museum of Aviation Foundation built a new playground in Freedom Park.

There are places for kids to climb, go down the slides, and of course, scale the monkey bars. More than 70 kids can enjoy the playground at one time and it’s wheelchair accessible.

There will also be two safety teams to supervise the children as they play.

“You know Centerville's got a great project. Warner Robins has fantastic park systems, so to have something here on 247 right at the base, it would also serve those that live on base and our service men and women and their families,” President and CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation Darlene Mclendon said.

The museum has been raising money for this new playground since November 2019. It won a grant by Kaboom and has also received funding from the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, Morris Bank Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Warner Robins.