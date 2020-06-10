Construction on new Crawford County Middle-High School expected to be done by August 2022

Superintendent Brent Lowe says it will be a two-story building with a new gymnasium that will serve about 750 middle and high school students.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Crawford County School District is seeing progress on its new middle-high school building.

"I am very proud to have this for Crawford County. I mean this is really... I get chill bumps when I think about it because it excites me," said Superintendent Brent Lowe.

Lowe says they are long overdue for an upgrade to their high school building that was built in the 1970s.

"We were getting into situations where the piping, the plumbing all the cast iron in the building was starting to deteriorate and we were looking at a really major modification with very limited state funds to go towards that modification," Lowe said.

The $33 million project is covered by state money and county bonds.

"It'll be a brick building and it'll just be an up-to-date building. We'll have a standing seam metal roof, we're going to get away from the flat roofs. We're going to have a state of the art gym, a two-story facility," Lowe said.

The building will hold about 750 middle and high school students. The middle school will occupy the left wing of the building, and the high school will be on the right.

"They'll be separated. It's a middle-high combo with separate areas for both. I always want to state that, because that was a concern. Our kids will not be mingling," Lowe said.

He says this is the first renovation project the district's seen since the early 2000s when they updated parts of the middle school, so this is a big deal for the county.

"It's going to be a pretty building. It'll be something the town is going to be proud of," Lowe said.

He adds that the building will have retractable walls in common areas like the cafeteria to keep the middle and high schoolers separated.

The project is expected to finished by August 2022.