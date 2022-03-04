The Oak Ridge Boys plan Macon tour stop

The quartet has more than a dozen #1 hits on the country singles chart

MACON, Ga. — One of country music’s most well-known groups is headed to Macon in 2022.

According to a news release, The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Macon City Auditorium on March 4, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. or you can get them in-person at the Macon Coliseum box office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artist information

Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.