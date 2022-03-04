The Oak Ridge Boys plan Macon tour stop

MACON, Ga. — One of country music’s most well-known groups is headed to Macon in 2022.
According to a news release, The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Macon City Auditorium on March 4, 2022.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. or you can get them in-person at the Macon Coliseum box office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artist information
Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.
Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.
The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.