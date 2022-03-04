x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

The Oak Ridge Boys plan Macon tour stop

The quartet has more than a dozen #1 hits on the country singles chart
Credit: AP
The Oak Ridge Boys wait for a ceremony to begin for Kenny Rogers to receive his star on the Music City Walk of Fame Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. From left are Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MACON, Ga. — One of country music’s most well-known groups is headed to Macon in 2022.

According to a news release, The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Macon City Auditorium on March 4, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. or you can get them in-person at the Macon Coliseum box office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artist information

Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. 

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.

The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

RELATED: Travis Tritt to perform at Macon City Auditorium in November

RELATED: Warner Robins native Travis Denning to headline pre-race concert at Folds of Honors QuikTrip 500

In Other News

Driving Me Crazy!: Byron drivers, pedestrians wait for light at Highway 42/49 intersection