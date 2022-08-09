The Otis Redding Foundation is gearing up for his 81st birthday celebration

The event is completely open to the public tickets are available on their website.

MACON, Ga. — A birthday celebration for all to remember is coming to Macon in honor of one of the cities most iconic natives: Otis Redding.

"We are rolling out the red carpet. We have people coming from all over the country and the world that are coming for this concert," said Redding's grandson and Director of Special Projects and Outreach Justin Andrews.

Grammy award winning pianist Robert Glasper and Grammy award-nominated singer, Mickey Guyton are just some of the artists coming to Macon for the Otis Redding celebration.

"Every time we try to do these things we try to do them on big major birthdays every 5 years. Last time we did it it was the 75th," said Andrews.

The Otis Redding Foundation couldn't hold a big event in honor of Redding's 80th birthday last year because of COVID-19 concerns. One of this year's venues is the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

"We are going to have 6 acts in total here on Saturday. There has been a lot of preparation and coordinating to get the timing right for everybody, but we have it all figured out and we are ready to roll for Saturday," said General Manager Hubble Beasley.

As far as what other stars may pop up as a surprise...

"When you have these celebrities and Grammy nominated artists there is no telling who is going to end up here in Macon," Andrews said.

