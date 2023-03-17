The 'Pinkest Party on Earth' kicks off in Macon

The International Cherry Blossom Festival held its opening ceremony at noon on Friday at Carolyn Creighton Park.

MACON, Ga. — The Pinkest Party on Earth has begun!

The 41st Macon Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicked off on Friday at noon in Carolyn Creighton Park.

The festivities included the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open events, and even featured appearances from mayor Lester Miller, DA Anita Howard, Bibb superintendent Dan Sims, and congressman Sanford Bishop.

The founder of Carolyn Creighton park was even there to welcome people to the festival.

Plenty of folks were dressed in pink and green as they celebrated both the festival and Saint Patrick's Day.

The Cherry Blossom Festival will last through March 26, and a full list of events and information can be found on the Cherry Blossom Festival website.