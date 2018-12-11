The live version of everyone's favorite day-time game show is coming to the largest venue in Bibb County.

On April 6, 2019, The Price is Right Live! will be in Macon, giving audience members the chance to play classic games -- like Plinko and Cliffhanger -- from TV's longest-running game show.

Lucky contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and maybe even that "brand new car!"

The live version of the show has been traveling across North America for the past decade and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

Now, it's someone in Central Georgia's turn to spin the "Big Wheel" for a chance at bidding on that coveted showcase.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live! go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

