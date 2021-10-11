The Price is Right Live! is coming to the Macon Coliseum

Macon, it's time to "Come on Down!"

MACON, Ga. — The live version of everyone's favorite day-time game show is coming to the largest venue in Bibb County -- again!

On April 6, 2022, the Macon Coliseum will play host to The Price is Right Live! Audience members will have the chance to play classic games -- like Plinko and Cliffhanger -- from TV's longest-running game show.

Lucky contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and maybe even that "brand new car!"

The live version of the show has been traveling across North America for the past decade and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

Now, it's someone in Central Georgia's turn to spin the "Big Wheel" for a chance at bidding on that coveted showcase.

Tickets will be available starting October 15 at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Macon Coliseum box office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can get your tickets early by subscribing to the Centreplex Insider List to take advantage of presale starting October 12 at 10 a.m.