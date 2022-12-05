The race for Georgia's 2nd congressional district: Meet candidate Vivian Childs

Childs is one of six Republicans seeking to challenge incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-GA).

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There’s a crowded field of challengers to Sanford Bishop in House District 2. Bishop, a Democrat from Columbus, has served 15 terms in Congress.

Six Republicans are running to replace him, including Warner Robins businesswoman Vivian Childs.

“I'm tried and I'm tested. I’m a results driven leader. I have been doing this for many years. Everything that I say I will do I have already done,” she said.

Childs is a businesswoman, minister, retired school teacher and principal, and a self-proclaimed professional volunteer. Now, she’s making another run against Congressman Sanford Bishop.

She says her top priority is securing the Southern border and putting a stop to illegal immigration.

“We don't know the people that are coming through… where they're going. For all I know, they may be here. I think some of the ones that are coming across the border are on a mission. We need to stop whatever that mission is,” said Childs.

Another big issue she wants to tackle? Inflation.

“When I go out and speak to the elderly and they talk about they're on a fixed income, but when they go to the grocery store, the prices are higher. And not only that, they have to get to the grocery stores in their cars and the gas prices. Those things we need to take care of,” she said.

Several Republicans have tried to flip District 2 in years past, but Bishop has kept it blue for nearly 30 years. Childs says the right message and the truth will be essential for a GOP win.

“You can have all the money, you can have all the endorsements, you can have all of that, but it's the voters who get you through. I hope that I’m reaching the voters in a way they can believe what I say because I’m telling the truth and I won't compromise my integrity for anybody,” said Childs.

Early voting began May 2 and the primary is May 24.