'The reason I like it? Great people': Monroe County celebrates 200th birthday

The bicentennial will continue to be celebrated throughout the year.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County had an exciting day on Saturday, holding a kickoff event for the county's 200th birthday.

13WMAZ went to the kickoff to learn more about Monroe County's history and talked to some residents about why Monroe County deserves a big celebration.

Ralph Bass has lived in Monroe County for many years and says he loves the history the county holds.

"My favorite thing about Monroe County is... oh, it's people!" he said. "The first known meteorite to fall in the state of Georgia, actually occurred here in Monroe County."

Bass admires the history so much he became the bicentennial commission chair.

Saturday morning, Bass helped pass out birthday cake to people walking through Monroe County.

He says Monroe County should be celebrated for many reasons.

"It's a very distinctive county for one, it has a very peculiar history. We think it's important for us to look at the past, to reexamine it to see in what ways our perspectives have changed, and what ways in which we need to change our perspectives," Bass said.

Jordan McCord is an 11th grader at Mary Persons High School.

"The reason I like it? Great people," McCord said.

He designed a shirt inspired by the county's history to sell at Monroe County's 200th birthday celebration.

"The courthouse is one of the main buildings in Monroe County, so I wanted to put that on there, and then I put Monroe County on the top," McCord said.

He says it felt good knowing that people supported his design -- which is a big reason he says he loves being here.

This birthday celebration is one of many events that Monroe County is hosting, leading up to the big bicentennial bash in September.

The big bicentennial bash will take place September 25 and 26.

Monroe isn't the only county celebrating their bicentennial this year. Houston County is as well.

The county turned 200 on May 15.