Red Cross contacted to help Monroe County family after home fire

Everyone in the Guined family, including two small children and the family dog, is safe and escaped without injury.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Emergency Services responded to a house fire that left one family's home severely damaged, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Everyone in the Guined family, including two small children and the family dog, is safe and escaped without injury.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.

Monroe County Emergency Services reminds everyone to have working smoke alarms in every occupied room of their home and to practice an escape plan.