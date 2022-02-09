The Redneck Games are back in Central Georgia with a new name

There will be free food, a car show, and performances by Breezy and the Faith Christian Choir.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — Do you remember the Redneck Games?

They were Central Georgia's answer to the 1996 summer Olympic Games but the event definitely showcased something different than what the international competition offered.

The last Redneck Games were in 2012.

Now, one of the original organizers know as L-Bow is brining back the games but wants to keep it clean this time.

Redneckin' for Jesus is happening on Saturday starting at noon in Dublin.

There will be free food, a car show, and performances by Breezy and the Faith Christian Choir.

L-Bow himself will give his personal testimony at the alcohol free event.

The event will be on Snellbridge Road in East Dublin.