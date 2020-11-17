Reichert will step down this December after 13 years in office

Chapter one : A lasting impression on Macon's economy

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert will step down this year after 13 years in office.

Reichert and the city have seen both highs and lows in that time. Ashlyn Webb spoke to Reichert's supporters and some critics about changes that Macon has seen during the Reichert years.

Robert Reichert supported consolidation for years and led the city of Macon and Bibb County through their merger in 2014.

The goal was to increase efficiency. Former Bibb County Commission Chairman Sam Hart says they achieved that by bringing industry and development.

"More companies are considering coming here. More have moved here," Hart said.

Since 2014, companies like Amazon, Irving, Tyson, and Kumho Tire moved in, bringing in thousands of jobs.

Hart says that happened because of Reichert's diligence in bringing business here.

But consolidation also brought financial hardships.

"When you consolidate and then in your first couple of years, you lower property taxes to a point where you have $20 million taken out of your financing stream two years in a row, you're asking for trouble, and we got that," said Macon-Bibb County Commissioner for District 3 Elaine Lucas.

The new charter adopted for consolidation forced the county to cut its budget and taxation for city taxpayers, costing millions in revenue, and that led to several years of budget troubles and tax increases.

Former County Commissioner Elmo Richardson says he warned Reichert about the revenue loss.

"He said, 'Oh, why is that?' I said, 'Oh, well, city taxes are going away and I would recommend you not try to do that all in one year. I would try to spread it out over several years, if possible, so you don't get that hit all at one time,'" Richardson said, but Reichert and county officials made the changes in around two years. Richardson says the county could have avoided some budget problems by taking more time.

But one of Reichert's biggest achievements is downtown Macon.

"In 2007, when the mayor came to office, I think there were prevalent, if not predominant, doubts about whether downtown could be saved at all, and I think that is 100 percent resolved as the mayor leaves office," said Josh Rogers, President and CEO of NewTown Macon.

In 2012, half of Macon's storefronts were occupied. Now, nearly 80 percent of downtown is filled with restaurants, breweries, and other businesses. Many of those businesses are locally-run and family-owned.

But regardless of politics, both his critics and supporters say Robert Reichert has left a lasting legacy on the county.