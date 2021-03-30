If the bill is signed into law, local government can still prevent these sales.

MACON, Ga. — A bill allowing people to take cocktail drinks to go from restaurants passed the Georgia General Assembly Monday.

The measure is now in the hands of Governor Brian Kemp to either sign or veto.

Some restaurant owners in Macon are not completely sold on whether not it would help their business.

Darrin Ford is the owner of Brookhaven Lounge.

Ford says most of his profit comes from alcohol sales, which is why he is torn in between supporting the bill allowing people to purchase to-go cocktail drinks.

"I think it's a great idea for small businesses such as bars, lounges, and restaurants, because it gives them the chance to generate some more profit, which is what we all need at this point," Ford said.

Ford says he has concerns.

"There's a big chance that alcohol could end up in the hands of someone that is not of legal age to consume alcohol," he said.

The bill says that drinks will have to be carried out in "tamper-proof" containers with no straw holes.

"Something that businesses have to think about if they decide to do this, there's going to be an additional cost. Now, you're going to have to buy a seal or a tamper-proof container, and there's an additional cost there," Ford said.

The law says customers would also have to transport drinks in the trunk of their car, glove compartment, or behind the seats.

Even with these precautions, Ford says he doesn't feel completely comfortable with giving his customers to-go drinks.

He says if the bill does become law, his lounge will most likely not participate.

"I think the risks outweigh the reward," Ford said.

Lori Smithberger is the General Manager at Parish and she also says this bill is dangerous.

"I just don't think it's a good idea. I think it would cause more issues with drinking and driving." she said, which is why she says her restaurant will also not participate in selling cocktails to-go.

"I think the liquor stores should handle that and let them make their own drinks at home. We care more about our customers than the liability of them coming in and getting alcoholic beverages and taking them," Smithberger said.