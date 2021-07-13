With a strong faith in God, family members say her dedication to church and family has never wavered, much like her sweet tooth for cake and ice cream.

NEW ORLEANS — We’ve all heard age is just a number, but when you’re 107, age is a blessed gift, just like the cards Addie Ford Moore has been getting lately.

“She’s definitely the rock of the family,” said Moore’s daughter Irma Williams. “Everyone looks up to her.”

Born July 14, 1914 near Bunkie, Louisiana, Moore moved to New Orleans at the age of six. She now lives with her daughter, Irma Williams, in New Orleans East, spending most of her days watching her favorite soap operas and lifetime movies. She spent much of her adult life as a housewife, raising nine kids.

“She did it beautifully, raised us to respect and to be hard workers,” Williams said.

Those lessons of life and her zest for it have led to awards and proclamations. One was presented to her Saturday on behalf of the New Orleans City Council. Five years ago, for her 102nd birthday, Moore got a letter from then President Barack Obama and the First Lady.

A firm believer in discipline, education and helping others, Moore is the family matriarch with 25 grandkids, 46 great-grandkids and about 20 great-great-grandkids.

“We’ve got a fairly large family,” Moore’s son Earley Joseph said.

Joseph makes a few trips from Denver every year to see his mom and wasn’t about to miss her 107th birthday.

“We have always been very, very close, she and I,” Earley said.

Older than both World Wars, Moore has lived to see 19 presidents take office, beginning with Woodrow Wilson, 14 years before sliced bread was even a thing. During the last few years, dementia has progressively taken control, but through the laughter and love her kids know exactly how she feels.

“If she could really express herself, she’d be proud of what we have done and what she has accomplished,” Joseph said.

“She’ll tell you in a minute and won’t go to bed until she gets her dessert,” Joseph said.

What Addie Moore wants, she gets and with another passing birthday, she’ll have all the cake and ice cream she can eat.

“She took care of me, so I take care of her,” Williams said. “No matter what it takes.”