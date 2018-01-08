A University of Georgia dean couldn't back track fast enough this week when an unidentified Tweeter attack him for calling his lifelong friend a friend.

Charles Davis, dean of UGA's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, apparently irritated some when he praised Brian Kemp after Kemp won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the July 24 runoff.

"I went to high school with GOP guv candidate @BrianKempGa," Davis tweeted. "We played YMCA ball from childhood. Politics be damned. He is a nice guy, always was. Kind to a fault. He's a friend, always has been, and will be when we're old(er) and grey(er). That's how all this should work, people."

The University of Georgia is located in Athens, Kemp's hometown. The gubernatorial hopeful grew up there, operates a business there and lives there.

But Davis' bold comments and high praises for Kemp were "gone with the wind" when another tweeter called Davis a racist white man.

"You're a straight, white man. Of course he was nice and kind to you. racists are generally nice to their own kind. Why don't you say what you really mean; Politics be damned. You'd never vote for a black woman and would much rather vote for a white racist," said a tweeter in response to the Davis tweet.

Kemp meets Democrat Stacey Abrams, an African American woman, in the November general election.

Well, it seems comments such as "politics be damned" and friends into old age and "that's how all this should work, people" walked right out the dean's door when the unidentified tweeter described Davis as a racist.

Three days later, Davis ventured into tweeter land again, this time apologizing for calling his friend a friend.

"I'd like to apologize to anyone offended by my tweet shout out to Brian Kemp," Davis tweeted. "It was ill-timed and poorly written. I've read and learned so much from you all and will endeavor to be more thoughtful."

Davis also deleted his tweet.

He told a news outlet that he deleted the tweet "because it was not intended as a political endorsement and it was misinterpreted as such." He also let the tweeter world know that it was his decision to delete the tweet, not a mandate from the UGA hierarchy.

"To clarify, neither UGA nor its administration had any role in the retraction of my earlier message," he tweeted. "I should not have used a social media account associated with UGA to post a message that some construed as political."

With friends like "that's how all this should works..." Davis, Kemp doesn't need any enemies.

Kemp would do well to tell Davis to grow a backbone and butt out of his campaign.

